BEST Inc. (BEST) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.68M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 25.05% during that session. The BEST stock price is -517.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 195.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Sporting 25.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BEST stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved 47.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed -3.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.11 while the price target rests at a high of $22.11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2629.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2629.63% from the levels at last check today.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $378.61 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $873.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 billion and $996.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -73.70% for the current quarter and -12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -20.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.07% with a share float percentage of 5.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $1.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 3.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.