Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Shares Are Up 37.58% YTD

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.16B, closed the last trade at $8.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The BHC stock price is -180.79% off its 52-week high price of $24.26 and 53.7% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.91.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Sporting -2.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BHC stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares have moved 37.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have changed 9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.98% from current levels.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.90%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.90% and 12.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.2 billion and $1.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.70% for the current quarter and 3.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 76.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.32% with a share float percentage of 77.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 34.72 million shares worth more than $239.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Icahn, Carl, C. held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 26.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.16 million and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.15% shares in the company for having 15.0 million shares of worth $103.35 million while later fund manager owns 4.22 million shares of worth $27.45 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.