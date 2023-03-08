Assure Holdings Corp. Shares Are Up -94.90% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.01M, closed the last trade at $5.61 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The IONM stock price is -2805.53% off its 52-week high price of $163.00 and 28.88% above the 52-week low of $3.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31520.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.30K shares.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the IONM stock price touched $5.61 or saw a rise of 37.18%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp. shares have moved 7.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed -2.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 12750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assure Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5,316.67%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.30% and 63.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.77 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.66 million and $4.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.90% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.50% over the past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.87% with a share float percentage of 17.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.22 million shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 28036.0 shares of worth $17943.0 while later fund manager owns 6383.0 shares of worth $2556.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.