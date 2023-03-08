Analysts Are Recommending The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) As A Buy Candidate

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.37B, closed the recent trade at $34.06 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The BATRA stock price is -5.52% off its 52-week high price of $35.94 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $24.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BATRA stock price touched $34.06 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, The Liberty Braves Group shares have moved 4.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) have changed -2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.57% from the levels at last check today.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 86.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.10%.

BATRA Dividends

The Liberty Braves Group is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.23% with a share float percentage of 84.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Liberty Braves Group having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $72.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Gamco Investors Inc held 24.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.67 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $13.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $10.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.