An In-Depth Look At The Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the last trade at $7.89 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 18.04% during that session. The SEAT stock price is -56.02% off its 52-week high price of $12.31 and 18.0% above the 52-week low of $6.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Sporting 18.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the SEAT stock price touched $7.89 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Vivid Seats Inc. shares have moved 8.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) have changed -9.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -153.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.39% from current levels.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivid Seats Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 950.00%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.70% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.51 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $163.89 million and $130.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 8.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.35%.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.97% with a share float percentage of 100.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivid Seats Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $325.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO held 50.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.08 million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $18.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $16.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.