An In-Depth Look At The Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58B, closed the recent trade at $62.30 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The STNG stock price is -3.05% off its 52-week high price of $64.20 and 73.68% above the 52-week low of $16.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the STNG stock price touched $62.30 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have moved 15.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have changed 20.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.52%, compared to -8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,388.90% and -35.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $396.39 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $325.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $174.05 million and $405.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 127.70% for the current quarter and -19.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 334.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.50%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.79% with a share float percentage of 78.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.3 million shares worth more than $207.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.96 million and represent 5.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $67.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $48.85 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.