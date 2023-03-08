Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 14.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.05B, closed the last trade at $88.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The BABA stock price is -41.82% off its 52-week high price of $125.84 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $58.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.22 million shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BABA stock price touched $88.73 or saw a rise of 4.51%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved 0.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed -16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $984.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $505.88 while the price target rests at a high of $1516.12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1608.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -470.13% from current levels.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.23%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and 37.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.11 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $33.71 billion and $28.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -58.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.24%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.75% with a share float percentage of 14.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 1,761 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 24.9 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 billion and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 9.91 million shares of worth $793.01 million while later fund manager owns 8.79 million shares of worth $774.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.