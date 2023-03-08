A Detailed Analysis Of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.54M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.55% during that session. The WETG stock price is -13548.65% off its 52-week high price of $50.50 and 37.84% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Sporting 9.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the WETG stock price touched $0.37. Year-to-date, WeTrade Group Inc. shares have moved 8.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) have changed 20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.13% with a share float percentage of 3.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeTrade Group Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $82290.0 while later fund manager owns 88233.0 shares of worth $76762.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.