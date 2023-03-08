A Detailed Analysis Of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.56M, closed the last trade at $3.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.90% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -612.9% off its 52-week high price of $22.10 and 28.71% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -1.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the NRGV stock price touched $3.10 or saw a rise of 8.01%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have moved -0.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -30.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.95% over the past 6 months, compared to -5.30% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.35% with a share float percentage of 52.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 18.54 million shares worth more than $97.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prime Movers Lab, LLC, with the holding of over 7.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.88 million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $13.6 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $11.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.