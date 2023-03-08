-4.63 Fall Turns Hecla Mining Company (HL) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03B, closed the last trade at $5.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The HL stock price is -48.74% off its 52-week high price of $7.66 and 33.79% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the HL stock price touched $5.15 or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved -7.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed -13.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.8% from current levels.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.00%, compared to -24.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.8 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $185.08 million and $186.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.90% for the current quarter and -10.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.50% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.87% with a share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 55.23 million shares worth more than $307.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 52.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.89 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 31.42 million shares of worth $174.71 million while later fund manager owns 18.85 million shares of worth $104.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.