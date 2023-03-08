-10.85% Fall Drives Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 3.42 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.77M, closed the recent trade at $9.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -10.85% during that session. The NINE stock price is -84.27% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 78.12% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Sporting -10.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the NINE stock price touched $9.28 or saw a rise of 13.19%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares have moved -36.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have changed -19.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.97% from the levels at last check today.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nine Energy Service Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 188.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 197.78%, compared to 50.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 213.60% and 3,300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.50% with a share float percentage of 81.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nine Energy Service Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $84.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SCF Partners, Inc. held 27.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clarity Financial, LLC, with the holding of over 3.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.22 million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $3.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.79 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.