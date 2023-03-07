Why Should ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Be In Your Portfolio?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.69B, closed the recent trade at $25.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -17.28% off its 52-week high price of $29.79 and 35.94% above the 52-week low of $16.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the ZTO stock price touched $25.40 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -5.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed -11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $238.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $203.69 while the price target rests at a high of $301.89. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1088.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -701.93% from the levels at last check today.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.04%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $899.34 million and $1.02 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.40% for the current quarter and 23.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.90%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.03% with a share float percentage of 32.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 38.61 million shares worth more than $927.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 6.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 23.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $572.18 million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.10% shares in the company for having 36.8 million shares of worth $621.51 million while later fund manager owns 6.28 million shares of worth $157.51 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.