Why Should You Consider Adding Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) To Your Portfolio?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.20M, closed the last trade at $7.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -8.86% during that session. The RYAM stock price is -29.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.84 and 68.07% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 732.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Sporting -8.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the RYAM stock price touched $7.61 or saw a rise of 12.02%. Year-to-date, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares have moved -20.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have changed 1.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.44% from current levels.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to -20.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $436.36 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.02% with a share float percentage of 79.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $31.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.56 million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 4.74 million shares of worth $45.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 million shares of worth $6.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.