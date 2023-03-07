Why Should You Add Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) To Your Portfolio?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The OTMO stock price is -301.85% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 342.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the OTMO stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 33.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) have changed -7.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -28.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.42 while the price target rests at a high of $0.42. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 22.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.22% from the levels at last check today.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 356.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.45% with a share float percentage of 59.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mithaq Capital Spc with over 34.6 million shares worth more than $19.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Mithaq Capital Spc held 26.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 5.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 45000.0 shares of worth $25200.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.