Why Invest In TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Stock?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.22 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The GLG stock price is -79.51% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 37.7% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.74K shares.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the GLG stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc. shares have moved 4.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed 3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 28860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 113.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.12% with a share float percentage of -0.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 34273.0 shares worth more than $41470.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp., with the holding of over 16849.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20387.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.