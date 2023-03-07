Why Do You Need To Add Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) To Your Portfolio?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) has seen 44.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 108.48% during that session. The VRAX stock price is -2001.45% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 60.87% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.86K shares.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Sporting 108.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the VRAX stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares have moved 89.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 102.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) have changed 68.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.41% from the levels at last check today.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.57% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virax Biolabs Group Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 36600.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 8928.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28123.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.