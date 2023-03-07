Why Acquire Shares Of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)?

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.94M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 18.75% during that session. The LVO stock price is -7.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 63.91% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 234.33K shares.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

Sporting 18.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the LVO stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, LiveOne Inc. shares have moved 106.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) have changed 64.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.86.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LiveOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.07%, compared to -24.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $23.43 million and $23.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.50% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.90% over the past 5 years.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.47% with a share float percentage of 29.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LiveOne Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $4.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, with the holding of over 3.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.64 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.97% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $4.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $1.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.