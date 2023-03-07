Why Acquire Shares Of BHP Group Limited (BHP)?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.05B, closed the recent trade at $63.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The BHP stock price is -13.45% off its 52-week high price of $71.52 and 25.57% above the 52-week low of $46.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Sporting -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the BHP stock price touched $63.04 or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, BHP Group Limited shares have moved 1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) have changed -6.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $49.62 while the price target rests at a high of $79.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.29% from the levels at last check today.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BHP Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.64%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 75.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.50 at a share yield of 10.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.54% with a share float percentage of 3.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group Limited having a total of 699 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 17.84 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 14.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $729.58 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 7.64 million shares of worth $365.53 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $100.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.