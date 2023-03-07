When Will Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Be Worth Investing In?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.20M, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -1195.65% off its 52-week high price of $17.88 and 12.32% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the ARQQ stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc. shares have moved -61.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed -43.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arqit Quantum Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.91%, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.38 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.09% with a share float percentage of 27.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arqit Quantum Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 2.35 million shares worth more than $13.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, First Trust Advisors LP held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 4.28 million shares of worth $15.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $5.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.