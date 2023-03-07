When Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Will Be A Good Investment?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $250.21M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -8.05% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -559.38% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 35.62% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting -8.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the DCFC stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -4.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 8.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tritium DCFC Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.60%, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174.81 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.61% with a share float percentage of 55.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tritium DCFC Limited having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Varley Holdings Pty Ltd with over 21.6 million shares worth more than $68.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Varley Holdings Pty Ltd held 14.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, with the holding of over 15.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.65 million and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 7.67 million shares of worth $12.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $1.59 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.