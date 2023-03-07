When Is Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Going To Be Good Investment?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94B, closed the last trade at $27.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -115.72% off its 52-week high price of $59.00 and 26.25% above the 52-week low of $20.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Sporting -2.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the RVLV stock price touched $27.35 or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group Inc. shares have moved 22.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.87% from current levels.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolve Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $289.84 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $304.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $283.5 million and $290.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.10%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 131.88% with a share float percentage of 132.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 7.15 million shares worth more than $155.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 17.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.51 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.96% shares in the company for having 5.28 million shares of worth $114.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $50.03 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.