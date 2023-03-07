When F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Will Be A Good Investment?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 7.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.77M, closed the recent trade at $7.11 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 16.48% during that session. The FSTX stock price is 2.53% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 70.89% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) trade information

Sporting 16.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the FSTX stock price touched $7.11 or saw a rise of 0.14%. Year-to-date, F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 12.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have changed 48.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 1.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.55% from the levels at last check today.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.15%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -214.60% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -81.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.80% over the past 5 years.

FSTX Dividends

F-star Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.11% with a share float percentage of 49.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F-star Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $3.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Rock Springs Capital Management, LP held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Trium Capital Llp, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.3 million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $1.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.96 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.