When CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Will Be A Good Investment?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $497.08M, closed the last trade at $14.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -6.55% during that session. The CECO stock price is -9.48% off its 52-week high price of $15.94 and 71.91% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 341.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) trade information

Sporting -6.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the CECO stock price touched $14.56 or saw a rise of 12.97%. Year-to-date, CECO Environmental Corp. shares have moved 24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have changed 1.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CECO Environmental Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.71%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $93.59 million and $92.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -82.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CECO Dividends

CECO Environmental Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.53% with a share float percentage of 77.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CECO Environmental Corp. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trigran Investments Inc with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $29.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Trigran Investments Inc held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.35 million and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.94% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $11.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $7.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.