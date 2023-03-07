What Is So Great About U.S. Bancorp (USB)?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.92B, closed the last trade at $47.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The USB stock price is -22.92% off its 52-week high price of $57.92 and 18.53% above the 52-week low of $38.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.41 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the USB stock price touched $47.12 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, U.S. Bancorp shares have moved 8.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have changed -4.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.62% from current levels.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.58%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.20% and 15.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.18 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.57 billion and $6.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.00% for the current quarter and 22.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.85%.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 4.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.19% with a share float percentage of 73.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Bancorp having a total of 2,111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 115.12 million shares worth more than $4.64 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 95.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.87 billion and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 39.85 million shares of worth $1.61 billion while later fund manager owns 30.65 million shares of worth $1.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.