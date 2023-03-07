Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Grindr Inc.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $7.21 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 9.24% during that session. The GRND stock price is -891.82% off its 52-week high price of $71.51 and 37.59% above the 52-week low of $4.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 280.38K shares.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

Sporting 9.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the GRND stock price touched $7.21 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Grindr Inc. shares have moved 55.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) have changed 15.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.41% over the past 6 months.

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.51% with a share float percentage of 111.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grindr Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $28.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sculptor Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.58 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 43520.0 shares of worth $0.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.