Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Lower

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.30M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -440.48% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 266.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the ADIL stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 95.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed -8.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1328.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1328.57% from current levels.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.15%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.77% with a share float percentage of 7.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92771.0 and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $71175.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.