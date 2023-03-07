Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Upper

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.53M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 22.03% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -343.06% off its 52-week high price of $9.57 and 69.91% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Sporting 22.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SOBR stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, SOBR Safe Inc. shares have moved 127.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed 14.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SOBR Safe Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 113.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.22%, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $640k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.77% with a share float percentage of 18.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOBR Safe Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $3.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 35145.0 shares of worth $42525.0 while later fund manager owns 6350.0 shares of worth $7683.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.