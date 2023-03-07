Wall Street Was Disappointed By Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)’s 6.36% Stock Price Incline

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The OWLT stock price is -1038.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 36.17% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the OWLT stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Owlet Inc. shares have moved -16.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) have changed 20.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -538.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -538.3% from the levels at last check today.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owlet Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.16%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.30% and 17.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -580.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.20%.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.58% with a share float percentage of 48.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owlet Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 28.49 million shares worth more than $13.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 24.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pelion, Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $1.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.