Vistra Corp. (VST): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 16.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.65B, closed the last trade at $24.38 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 13.87% during that session. The VST stock price is -12.35% off its 52-week high price of $27.39 and 14.85% above the 52-week low of $20.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vistra Corp. (VST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.21.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) trade information

Sporting 13.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the VST stock price touched $24.38 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Vistra Corp. shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have changed 4.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.95% from current levels.

Vistra Corp. (VST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vistra Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 189.80%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 180.70% and 165.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.3 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 billion and $3.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.00% for the current quarter and -14.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.57% over the past 5 years.

VST Dividends

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.79 at a share yield of 3.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.54% with a share float percentage of 98.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vistra Corp. having a total of 603 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.24 million shares worth more than $971.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $543.49 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 12.38 million shares of worth $259.91 million while later fund manager owns 9.58 million shares of worth $201.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.