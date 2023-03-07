Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Must Gain 96.58% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.36M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 27.04% during that session. The VIRI stock price is -2121.95% off its 52-week high price of $9.11 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 350.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Sporting 27.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the VIRI stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 71.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) have changed 24.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2826.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2826.83% from current levels.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.54%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.20% and 66.70% for the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.21% with a share float percentage of 19.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $91953.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76100.0 and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $84040.0 while later fund manager owns 37156.0 shares of worth $8768.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.