VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.55M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -322.73% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting -5.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the VBIV stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 13.35%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 11.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed -32.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -354.55% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.93%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 331.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $630k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $81k and $126k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,344.40% for the current quarter and 400.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.14% with a share float percentage of 44.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 52.34 million shares worth more than $36.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 20.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.5 million and represent 5.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 4.23 million shares of worth $1.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $0.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.