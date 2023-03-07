US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Gained 4.75% In One Month

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 5.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.90B, closed the last trade at $40.10 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The USFD stock price is 0.87% off its 52-week high price of $39.75 and 36.43% above the 52-week low of $25.49. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) trade information

Sporting 3.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the USFD stock price touched $40.10 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, US Foods Holding Corp. shares have moved 17.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have changed 4.75%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that US Foods Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.36%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.50% and 19.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.53 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.64 billion and $7.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.60% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 87.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.73%.

USFD Dividends

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.55% with a share float percentage of 101.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with US Foods Holding Corp. having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.81 million shares worth more than $682.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.41 million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 6.02 million shares of worth $159.16 million while later fund manager owns 5.46 million shares of worth $199.58 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.