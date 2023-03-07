ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 15.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.38M, closed the recent trade at $2.27 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 40.04% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -296.04% off its 52-week high price of $8.99 and 67.84% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 784.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting 40.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the TDUP stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved 73.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed 4.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -120.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.95% from the levels at last check today.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThredUp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.52%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.92 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $72.88 million and $72.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.70% for the current quarter and -5.50% for the next.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 7.81 million shares worth more than $14.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.32 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.29% shares in the company for having 8.06 million shares of worth $10.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.76 million shares of worth $3.39 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.20% of company’s outstanding stock.