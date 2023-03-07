THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Is Down -4.13%, As Bears Mark A Loss

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.98B, closed the recent trade at $88.76 per share which meant it lost -$3.82 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The THO stock price is -18.7% off its 52-week high price of $105.36 and 25.35% above the 52-week low of $66.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 652.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that THOR Industries Inc. (THO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.15.

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the THO stock price touched $88.76 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, THOR Industries Inc. shares have moved 17.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) have changed -13.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $101.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.67% from the levels at last check today.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that THOR Industries Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.91%, compared to -10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.00% and -65.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.88 billion and $4.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.80% for the current quarter and -33.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 73.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.90%.

THO Dividends

THOR Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 1.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.32% with a share float percentage of 113.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with THOR Industries Inc. having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.29 million shares worth more than $370.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.89 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.03% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $162.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $125.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.