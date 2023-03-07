The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Stockâ€™s Detailed Analysis

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.37M, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The HNST stock price is -113.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 12.11% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the companyâ€™s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.46K shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the HNST stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -3.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed -19.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companyâ€™s shares have lost -18.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.71%, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.37 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -165.80% while over the next 5 years, the companyâ€™s earnings are expected to increase by 46.40%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companyâ€™s debt issue.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)â€™s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.13% with a share float percentage of 62.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC with over 10.4 million shares worth more than $36.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC held 11.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firmâ€™s total holdings are worth over $16.04 million and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding companyâ€™s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $4.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.53 million shares of worth $5.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of companyâ€™s outstanding stock.