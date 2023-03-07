Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): What Makes The Stock Good?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.54B, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The TME stock price is -16.86% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 62.89% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.69 million shares.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the TME stock price touched $7.95 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -3.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.82%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.70% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.06 billion and $923.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.40% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 104.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.38%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its next earnings report on March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.33% with a share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 36.99 million shares worth more than $150.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.53 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 19.48 million shares of worth $79.1 million while later fund manager owns 8.51 million shares of worth $30.71 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.