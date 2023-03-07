Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 23.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.12% during that session. The TENX stock price is -2598.41% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.7.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting -4.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the TENX stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 21.74%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -71.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed -64.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.99%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.80% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.02% with a share float percentage of 4.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 98294.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23953.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81440.0 and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 8690.0 shares of worth $29546.0 while later fund manager owns 1520.0 shares of worth $4499.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.