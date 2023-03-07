Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.21B, closed the last trade at $18.17 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 10.79% during that session. The SYM stock price is -56.74% off its 52-week high price of $28.48 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting 10.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SYM stock price touched $18.17 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc. shares have moved 52.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed 17.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.95% from current levels.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Symbotic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.36%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 287.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.41 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.37% with a share float percentage of 71.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Symbotic Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 20.0 million shares worth more than $230.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 33.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.0 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $1.52 million while later fund manager owns 46250.0 shares of worth $0.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.