Shares Of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) Inclined 5.81% In One Month

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) has seen 5.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the last trade at $14.56 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The RADI stock price is -13.46% off its 52-week high price of $16.52 and 45.26% above the 52-week low of $7.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the RADI stock price touched $14.56 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares have moved 23.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) have changed 5.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.71% from current levels.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.28% over the past 6 months, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.72 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $29 million and $30.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.70% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.