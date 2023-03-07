Shares Of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Loss -13.23% In A Month

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.55M, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 15.54% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -466.82% off its 52-week high price of $12.64 and 50.22% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 15.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the IMUX stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc. shares have moved 59.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed -13.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1155.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -124.22% from current levels.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.96%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.40% and 31.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.10% with a share float percentage of 68.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 2.76 million shares worth more than $8.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.65 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $2.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.