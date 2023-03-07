Shares Of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Declined -16.92% In One Month

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.60M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The BRDS stock price is -1950.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Sporting 6.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the BRDS stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Bird Global Inc. shares have moved 10.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) have changed -16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $0.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.0% from current levels.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.29% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.38 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $54.02 million and $37.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.20% for the current quarter and 28.50% for the next.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.20% with a share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bird Global Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Craft Ventures GP I, LLC with over 26.95 million shares worth more than $9.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Craft Ventures GP I, LLC held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.16 million and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 17.59 million shares of worth $3.17 million while later fund manager owns 6.36 million shares of worth $2.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.