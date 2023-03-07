Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the last trade at $88.51 per share which meant it lost -$2.36 on the day or -2.60% during that session. The RETA stock price is -7.33% off its 52-week high price of $95.00 and 79.13% above the 52-week low of $18.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Sporting -2.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the RETA stock price touched $88.51 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 132.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 186.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have changed 78.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.44.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 247.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.08%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.00% and -12.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $490k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $934k and $914k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -47.50% for the current quarter and -88.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 93.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $72.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, CPMG INC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.68 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $39.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $20.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.