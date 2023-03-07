Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.50M, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The MKFG stock price is -186.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.39 and 49.02% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 857.47K shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the MKFG stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Markforged Holding Corporation shares have moved 31.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have changed -3.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Markforged Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,166.67%, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.35 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $26.64 million and $21.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and 9.80% for the next.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 97.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Markforged Holding Corporation having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix IX Management Co. LLC with over 29.92 million shares worth more than $59.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.58 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 10.31 million shares of worth $11.95 million while later fund manager owns 4.19 million shares of worth $8.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.