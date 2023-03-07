Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Shares Are Down -19.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $4.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The KC stock price is -77.62% off its 52-week high price of $7.62 and 58.74% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting -2.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the KC stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 12.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed -14.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.50% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $292.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.50% for the current quarter and -20.90% for the next.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.66% with a share float percentage of 20.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $21.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd, with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.86 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 4.24 million shares of worth $8.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.99 million shares of worth $9.01 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.