Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -7.64% Stock Price Decline

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.96M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.64% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -4115.17% off its 52-week high price of $61.12 and -5.52% below the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 427.42K shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting -7.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the JAGX stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 27.5%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved -77.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -67.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10244.83% from current levels.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.33%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 144.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and 48.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 60.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8694.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 11431.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.