Investors In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Will Start Making Money Again

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 5.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54B, closed the last trade at $18.44 per share which meant it gained $1.72 on the day or 10.29% during that session. The KW stock price is -37.2% off its 52-week high price of $25.30 and 24.24% above the 52-week low of $13.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 591.42K shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) trade information

Sporting 10.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the KW stock price touched $18.44 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares have moved 17.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) have changed 0.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.52 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $131.4 million and $124.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.40% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -79.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.88%.

KW Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 5.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.19% with a share float percentage of 99.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.01 million shares worth more than $278.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 13.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.96 million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 5.62 million shares of worth $93.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.44 million shares of worth $53.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.