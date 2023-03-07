Investors In Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Will Start Making Money Again

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.28M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The JSPR stock price is -131.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.62 and 80.5% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the JSPR stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 314.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) have changed 12.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.90%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.40% and -183.30% for the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.17% with a share float percentage of 37.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $2.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc held 15.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.44 million and represent 15.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.