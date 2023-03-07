Investor Trust Slackened After Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Shares Gained By $2.22

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22B, closed the recent trade at $26.26 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 9.23% during that session. The SQSP stock price is -16.87% off its 52-week high price of $30.69 and 45.05% above the 52-week low of $14.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 579.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Sporting 9.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SQSP stock price touched $26.26 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Squarespace Inc. shares have moved 18.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.84% from the levels at last check today.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Squarespace Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.31%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.20% and 79.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.80%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $222.11 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $227.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $207.42 million and $207.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 9.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.20%.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.34% with a share float percentage of 82.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Squarespace Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 22.36 million shares worth more than $477.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 25.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd, with the holding of over 13.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.07 million and represent 15.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $32.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $27.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.