Investor Confidence Dwindles After Rio Tinto Group. (NYSE: RIO) Shares Drop By About -1.11

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.79B, closed the recent trade at $71.60 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The RIO stock price is -16.22% off its 52-week high price of $83.21 and 28.88% above the 52-week low of $50.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 million shares.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the RIO stock price touched $71.60 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Rio Tinto Group shares have moved 0.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have changed -4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rio Tinto Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.45%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.92 at a share yield of 6.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.38% with a share float percentage of 11.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rio Tinto Group having a total of 789 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 14.42 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 14.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $772.11 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 7.97 million shares of worth $567.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.92 million shares of worth $421.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.