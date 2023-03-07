Infinera Corporation (INFN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the recent trade at $7.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The INFN stock price is -28.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 39.14% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the INFN stock price touched $7.00 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Infinera Corporation shares have moved 3.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) have changed -7.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.31.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infinera Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 128.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $435.59 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $384 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $401.24 million and $338.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and 13.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.52% with a share float percentage of 102.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinera Corporation having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 32.54 million shares worth more than $157.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 25.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.85 million and represent 11.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.92% shares in the company for having 10.82 million shares of worth $73.02 million while later fund manager owns 5.66 million shares of worth $27.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.